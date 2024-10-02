Christie Group plc (CTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 10th

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CTG opened at GBX 97.45 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Christie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.85 million, a PE ratio of -663.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.87.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

