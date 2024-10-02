CICC Research Initiates Coverage on ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH)

Equities researchers at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.
ZKH Group Stock Down 3.3 %
NYSE ZKH opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. ZKH Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $21.91.
ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $309.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZKH Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.
ZKH Group Company Profile
ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZKH Group
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Trading Halts Explained
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.