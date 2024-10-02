Comparing Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) & Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Clover Leaf Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 5.30% 8.64% 4.54% Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57%

Volatility and Risk

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 3 18 1 2.91 Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Walt Disney and Clover Leaf Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $118.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.92%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and Clover Leaf Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $90.03 billion 1.90 $2.35 billion $0.92 102.23 Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Clover Leaf Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Clover Leaf Capital

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

