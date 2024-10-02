Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $14.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. CWM LLC increased its position in Coursera by 7,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Coursera by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

