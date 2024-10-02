Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 875,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $182.83 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $186.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.35.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

