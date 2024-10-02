Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$7.19 and last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 337721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.58.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.640492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

