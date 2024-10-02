Critical Contrast: AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) vs. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund N/A N/A N/A AlTi Global -50.54% 7.36% 4.58%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund $71.45 million 4.08 N/A N/A N/A AlTi Global $241.81 million 1.81 -$162.61 million ($1.83) -1.99

This table compares Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and AlTi Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlTi Global.

Risk and Volatility

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

AlTi Global has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.25%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund.

Summary

AlTi Global beats Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by governments, government-related entities, and corporations which are of any maturity and quality. The fund employs fundamental analysis along with a top-down security picking approach focusing on factors like currency, inflation and interest rate trends, growth rate forecasts, liquidity of markets for that country's debt, political outlook, tax environment to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global. The fund was formerly known as Salomon Brothers Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. was formed on December 1, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

