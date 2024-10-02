Critical Contrast: Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Silk Road Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.95 billion 7.37 $593.40 million $7.58 39.54 Silk Road Medical $177.13 million 6.31 -$55.74 million ($1.37) -20.07

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.9% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silk Road Medical 2 7 0 0 1.78

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus price target of $442.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.72%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $20.29, suggesting a potential downside of 26.21%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 18.25% 19.17% 14.38% Silk Road Medical -29.53% -37.30% -21.57%

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Silk Road Medical on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. This segment also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices; and a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It sells and distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, contract sales agents, and regional distributors. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.