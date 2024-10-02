Critical Contrast: Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Yext has a consensus price target of $7.31, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Yext.

This table compares Versus Systems and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -8,703.52% -255.40% -217.71% Yext -1.68% -3.35% -1.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Yext”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $270,000.00 11.33 -$10.51 million N/A N/A Yext $396.15 million 2.15 -$2.63 million ($0.05) -135.20

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yext beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company's platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

