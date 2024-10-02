Critical Review: Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Woolworths pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Secom pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Woolworths and Secom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woolworths and Secom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths $4.13 billion 1.00 $138.73 million N/A N/A Secom $8.00 billion N/A $703.46 million $0.84 21.70

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths.

Volatility & Risk

Woolworths has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths N/A N/A N/A Secom 8.59% 7.25% 4.88%

Summary

Secom beats Woolworths on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products, as well as operates department stores. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems. The Fire Protection Services segment provides fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, and maintenance services to office buildings, production facilities, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, home delivery services, health and preventative care services, and personal and outpatient care services; and cloud-based medical reporting services and SECOM LINKus application. This segment also operates the general hospital and residences for seniors; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. The Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The Geospatial Information Services segment offers geospatial information services to public-sector entities, such as national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. The BPO and ICT Services segment provides contact centers and back office support services, data center, disaster preparedness, information security, and cloud-based services, as well as SaaS solutions. The Other Services segment offers real estate leasing, construction, and installation services. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

