CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $275.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.27. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 519.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

