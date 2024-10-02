Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,641,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 6,199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Curaleaf Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.83.
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $342.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Curaleaf
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Curaleaf
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.