Douglas Bergeron Buys 36,000 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,783.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Douglas Bergeron purchased 13,866 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

