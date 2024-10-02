DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $136.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

DTE opened at $128.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.