Edward Goldthorpe Acquires 94,200 Shares of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR) Stock

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Edward Goldthorpe purchased 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,458.00.

Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52. Mount Logan Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a P/E ratio of -20.80.

About Mount Logan Capital

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

