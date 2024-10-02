Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 14,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

