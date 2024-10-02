EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 20,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in EQT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 190,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in EQT by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,009,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 478,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. EQT has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

