Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 895.0 days.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

About Essity AB (publ)

Recommended Stories

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

