European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.48

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EAT stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.83. The stock has a market cap of £307.50 million, a PE ratio of 856.80 and a beta of 1.05. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.
In related news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,369.72). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
