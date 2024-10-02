European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.48

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

EAT stock opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 86.83. The stock has a market cap of £307.50 million, a PE ratio of 856.80 and a beta of 1.05. European Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500 ($11,369.72). 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.