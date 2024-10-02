First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.
FA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
FA stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
