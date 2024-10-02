First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$18.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.78.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.
