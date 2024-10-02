Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Update

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTK. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 481,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,140 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTK opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of 118.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

