Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Short Interest Update

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 86.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 251,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 55.0% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 154,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 107.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLA opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

About Fortune Rise Acquisition

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

