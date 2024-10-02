Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) to Issue GBX 1.10 Dividend

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Franchise Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:FRAN opened at GBX 146.70 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.39. Franchise Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.81).

Insider Activity at Franchise Brands

In other news, insider Peter Kear bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £100,050 ($133,828.25). In other Franchise Brands news, insider Peter Kear bought 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £100,050 ($133,828.25). Also, insider Nigel Wray sold 7,000,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.14), for a total value of £11,200,000 ($14,981,273.41). Company insiders own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

