FY2025 Earnings Forecast for HUTCHMED (China) Limited Issued By Trinity Delta (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Trinity Delta lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HUTCHMED in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Trinity Delta analyst L. Gregorek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

HCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $20.00 on Monday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $4,458,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184,123 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

