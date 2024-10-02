Gregory N. Henry Sells 1,100 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 23.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

