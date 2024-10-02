Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GPAGF stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. Gruma has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.81.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

