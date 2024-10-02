Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Harbour Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

