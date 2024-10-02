HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives $32.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on HCP
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,429,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.