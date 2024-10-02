HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives $32.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

HCP stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,429,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

