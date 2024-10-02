HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 191.97% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZVRA. JMP Securities started coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ZVRA opened at $6.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

