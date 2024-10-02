Head to Head Analysis: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) vs. MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Integrated Ventures and MDB Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.63 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.10 MDB Capital $1.30 million 250.64 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

This table compares Integrated Ventures and MDB Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDB Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91% MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDB Capital beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

