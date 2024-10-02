Head to Head Comparison: Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) vs. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -140.08% -1,229.91% -38.35% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sequans Communications and SPI Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $33.62 million 2.04 -$40.99 million ($0.79) -1.40 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.08 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.50

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPI Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sequans Communications and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 SPI Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.49%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Sequans Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

