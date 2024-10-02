Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

