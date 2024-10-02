HSS Hire Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.18 (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 0.9 %

HSS stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HSS Hire Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.97 million, a PE ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.84.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

