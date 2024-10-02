HSS Hire Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.18 (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
HSS Hire Group Stock Down 0.9 %
HSS stock opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HSS Hire Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £42.97 million, a PE ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.84.
About HSS Hire Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HSS Hire Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Trade Like a Member of Congress With These 2 ETFs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- October’s Top 3 Stocks Revealed by MarketBeat’s MarketRank Tool
Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.