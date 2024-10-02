Huw Owen Sells 6,736 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.