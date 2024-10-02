IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Up 7.0% in September

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMI Stock Performance

IMIAF stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.