INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Acquires 10,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,285,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,247.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
INmune Bio Price Performance
INmune Bio stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
