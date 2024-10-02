INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Acquires 10,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,285,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,247.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INmune Bio Price Performance

INmune Bio stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in INmune Bio by 124.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in INmune Bio by 332.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

