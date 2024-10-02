InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.78 on Friday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

