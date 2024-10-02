Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Sells 28,012 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 28,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $700,580.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $206,749,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 24th, Andrew Houston sold 66,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,651,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.
Institutional Trading of Dropbox
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,314,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,761,000 after buying an additional 506,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,455,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,523,000 after buying an additional 2,881,981 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,670,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,485,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,742,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after buying an additional 314,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
