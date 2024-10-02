Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,549 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 614,528 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

