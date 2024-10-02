Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Up 6.5% in September

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Iteris Stock Up 0.1 %

Iteris stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $307.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Northland Capmk lowered Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.20 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Iteris by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 150.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

