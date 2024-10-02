John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.
  • On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,250.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $387.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.40.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MaxCyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

