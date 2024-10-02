John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,249. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.

On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,250.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $387.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MaxCyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

