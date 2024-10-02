JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Raises Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $16.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

JPM opened at $207.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $594.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

