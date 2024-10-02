KeyCorp Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $76.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of CMS opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,591.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

