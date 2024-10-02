Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.54 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of KAY opened at GBX 20 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.56. The company has a market capitalization of £113.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.01.
About Kings Arms Yard VCT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kings Arms Yard VCT
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Ready for Growth? Barrick Gold Stock Could Be the Answer
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Trade Like a Member of Congress With These 2 ETFs
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- October’s Top 3 Stocks Revealed by MarketBeat’s MarketRank Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.