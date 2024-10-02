Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.54 Per Share

Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.51. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of KAY opened at GBX 20 ($0.27) on Wednesday. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.56. The company has a market capitalization of £113.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.01.

About Kings Arms Yard VCT

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

