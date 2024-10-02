Learning Technologies Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.45 (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

LON:LTG opened at GBX 93.15 ($1.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The firm has a market cap of £737.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,327.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. Learning Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.62 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

