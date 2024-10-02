Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $3.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.74.
LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAZR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Luminar Technologies Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $365.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.57.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luminar Technologies
- What is a support level?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.