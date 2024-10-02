Mark Partin Sells 5,648 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

