Martin Warner Buys 5,000 Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) insider Martin Warner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,578 ($21.11) per share, with a total value of £78,900 ($105,537.72).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,550 ($20.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,126 ($15.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,589.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,511.15.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,377.05%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

