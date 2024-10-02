Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) vs. China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Head to Head Analysis

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) and Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Marui Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $48.54 billion 1.84 $9.13 billion $1.73 10.39 Marui Group $1.63 billion 1.95 $170.20 million $1.79 17.07

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Marui Group. China Shenhua Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marui Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Marui Group pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. China Shenhua Energy pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marui Group pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Shenhua Energy and Marui Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marui Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 17.72% 12.37% 9.40% Marui Group 11.01% 10.62% 2.55%

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Marui Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical. The Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants and metallurgical and coal chemical producers. The Power segment generates electric power through thermal, wind, water, and gas; and sells electric power to power grid companies. The Railway segment provides railway transportation services. The Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. The Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts. It is also involved in the operation of websites; contract store opening and operation services; provision of credit card services; operation of Marui/Modi stores; investing and financing direct-to-consumer businesses; internet sales; specialty store; credit loan; collection and management of receivables; credit check; trucking and forwarding; software development; and operation of IT systems, and building management businesses. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

